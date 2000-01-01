Currently being prepared for sale on itch.io!

Dwarf Fortress Classic has been available for free on bay12games.com for years, and will continue to be free and receive updates, as always. But for graphics and music, a paid version will be available on itch.io!







Not just generated geometry -- a whole simulated world. Generated rise and fall of civilizations, personalities, creatures, cultures, etc. Infinite hours of gameplay.

Now with graphics and music! (Optional ASCII mode available.)

A lifetime “living” project - created/updated since 2003, with no end in sight

Generate your unique world and manage a bustling colony of dwarves, even as they probably mine towards their eventual demise.

Optional ADVENTURER MODE: explore the generated world as a single hero in an RPG

Optional LEGENDS MODE: read the history of the generated world and your games in it

A new endless hobby, just for you!





Prepare for the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created. The legendary Dwarf Fortress is now on itch.io, and you must build a fortress and try to survive, despite threats of starvation, dragons, and madness.





In this complex construction/management/roguelike simulation, every generated world brings a unique challenge, whether it’s dwarves with their own simulated personalities or aquifers. Observe what makes your fortress fall into eventual decline, and learn for next time… until something else inevitably goes wrong.

The combat model includes skills, body parts, material properties, aimed attacks, wrestling, pain, nausea, various poison effects, and much more.

It’s difficult to convey the depth of the generation. Hundreds of animals and monsters, many of which are randomly created for each world, as well as generated poetry, musical forms, instruments, and dances for your dwarves to practice and perform. A dynamic weather model tracks wind, humidity, and air masses to create fronts, clouds, storms, and blizzards. Over two hundred rock and mineral types can appear, in their proper geological environments.

Remember: Losing is fun!





Nothing substantial has changed, under the hood. It’s still good old Dwarf Fortress. A few bells and whistles won’t change that.

You may already be familiar with the tile set mod packs from Michał “Mayday” Madej and Patrick Martin “Meph” Schroeder. They’re collaborating on an all-new, from-scratch tileset, as seen in the trailer and screenshots. Meanwhile, Dabu has composed a few musical tracks, to match the seasons.

Wondering why Bay 12 Games is selling Dwarf Fortress on itch.io, and working with Kitfox? Check the FAQ!





Command your dwarves as they search for wealth in their generated mountain. Your dwarves will need a steady supply of food and beer, but they’ll also need your guidance in surviving attacks from hostile civilizations, the wilderness, or even the dead.

Craft treasures and furnitures from various materials

Establish a barony and support the increasingly demanding nobility

Read your dwarves’ thoughts to keep them happy

Build floodgates to divert water for farming, and/or prevent magma mishaps

Build structures and watch your dwarves discover and build their culture, like taverns, libraries, temples, honey, wax, pottery, animal training, bookbinding, and more.





Choose a sentient race from your generated world (usually dwarf, human, or elf, but potentially goblin or animal person) and quest for glory.. Or seek vengeance.

Recruit people to join you on your journey

Explore without cumbersome plot restrictions, from capitals to catacombs, labyrinths to bandit camps.

The original nemesis system: Meet adversaries from the previous games

Earn a reputation as a hero, soldier, thug, musician, etc, with various civilizations

Stealth system with vision arcs, respecting vegetation density and other factors

Use signs like shoe impressions and animal tracks to hunt and avoid danger

Steal a mummy’s treasure or learn forbidden secrets from a necromancer’s tower

Visit your retired fortresses and meet your old dwarves -- even ask them to join you!





The original inspiration for RimWorld, Prison Architect, and more.

One of the first video games acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York

Updated for over 16 years by two brothers (Tarn and Zach Adams), with no end in sight.

With the goal of simulating all of existence, Bay 12 estimates they’re only about 44% done.

